﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Enoch Nkwe Named As South Africa's Interim Team Director For India Series

Enoch Nkwe Named As South Africa's Interim Team Director For India Series

Enoch Nkwe will take over from Ottis Gibson, who had to exit as head coach of the team with Cricket South Africa announcing a revamped management structure

IANS 09 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Enoch Nkwe Named As South Africa's Interim Team Director For India Series
The India tour will consist of three T20Is and three Test matches.
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)
Enoch Nkwe Named As South Africa's Interim Team Director For India Series
outlookindia.com
2019-08-09T16:20:27+0530

Cricket South Africa on Friday appointed Enoch Nkwe as the interim Team Director for upcoming India tour, starting on September 15.

He will take over from Ottis Gibson, who had to exit as head coach of the team with CSA announcing a revamped management structure. 

Also Read: Faf Du Plessis To Stay On As South Africa Test Captain

The India tour will consist of three T20Is and three Test matches.

The acting Director of Cricket, Corrie Van Zyl, who has been tasked with filling the vacant post, has been on the lookout for candidates for the position following the restructure of the national men's team.

Also Read: Hashim Amla Retires From International Cricket

Nkwe expressed his appreciation for the appointment and said: "I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and am looking forward to meeting all players and staff."

Nkwe, who has served as the head coach of Highveld Lions, had an impressive record of bringing the winning culture back to the Johannesburg-based outfit.

With the appointment, he will be afforded the opportunity to appoint his coaching staff that will work alongside him in India.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Cricket Sports
Next Story : 'Time For Pakistan To Accept Reality,' Says MEA Amid Escalating Tensions
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters