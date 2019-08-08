South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday, a month before the high profile tour of India.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his time, the 36-year-old called time on his 15-year South African career but will continue to play in franchise T20 leagues.

In a celebrated international career, the right-handed batsman played 349 matches across the three formats for the Proteas, making more than 18,000 runs, including 55 centuries.

Amla has been one of the best batsmen of his generation, creating some enviable records.

He said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa: "Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, My family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you.

"The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa.

"And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.

"Love and peace."

In an international career that was spread over 15 years he played 349 matches across the three formats for the Standard Bank Proteas, making more than 18 000 runs, including 55 centuries and 88 other scores in excess of 50. #ThankYouHash pic.twitter.com/RmUC1bKA6K — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 8, 2019

Moroe paid tribute to the former Proteas captain, who was name South Africa Cricketer of the Year in 2010 and 2013.

"It is always sad to bid farewell to one of the true legends of the game, but at the same time this is rather an occasion to celebrate the richness that Hashim has brought to the game around the world both on and off the field." Moroe said.

"His humility has always been his standout quality and I cannot imagine a better role model to teach us all how to lead better lives. He has added great value not only to the Proteas but to the country at large.

"I am sure cricket players, administrators, the media and fans from around the world will join the CSA Family in congratulating Hashim on a job well done and to wish him all the best for the future.

"We can indeed be grateful that he remains available for our domestic cricket and will continue to contribute by passing on his rich cricket and life experiences to our next generation of players."

Amla's retirement comes just two days after legendary paceman Dale Steyn quit Test cricket.