England Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Toss Delayed By Rain

Pakistan will be still smarting from the crushing nine-wicket defeat on the first ODI handed to them by a second-string England side which was assembled under emergency conditions. After Saqib Mahmood made good use of the conditions to snare four wickets, England’s Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan cruised to the target of 141 set by Pakistan. Pakistan will need to up their game if they are to keep the three-match ODI series alive. At present though there is rain pelting down at the venue so expect weather to interfere in this match. While England are likely to go unchanged, Pakistan can tinker their batting line-up to bring in more depth.

03:45 PM IST: Toss is now officially delayed.

03: 36 PM IST: The covers are back on. More delay expected

03:22 PM IST: This is Ben Stokes 100th ODI. He will be getting a cap from director of cricket Ashley Giles; The threat of rain remains, watch out this space for more updates

