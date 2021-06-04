June 04, 2021
England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Lord's

England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores, Lord's

Catch Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the first Test match between England and New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), being played at Lord's, London

Outlook Web Bureau 04 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:30 pm
England's Rory Burns and Joe Root leave the pitch at the end of second day's duringg their Test cricket match agains New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on June 3, 2021.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
2021-06-04T14:30:07+05:30

After Devon Conway's double hundred powered New Zealand to 378 all out, England recovered from 18/2 to end the second day of first Test at Lord's on 111/2. Opener Rory Burns (59 off 134) and captain Joe Root (42 off 112) will look to build on their watchful stand of 93 in 222 runs on Friday as the match enters a crucial phase. England are looking for solace after the debacle in India, while New Zealand are getting themselves ready for the ICC World Championship final against Virat Kohli's men, who are already in England. The match so far, however, has dominated by debutants. Opener Conway resumed Day 2 on 136 and became just the second New Zealand batsman to score a double hundred on Test debut and en route surpassed legendary figures WG Grace and Ranjitsinhji to establish himself as the highest-scoring debutant on English soil. Then, there was England pacer Ollie Robinson, who claimed four wickets. James Bracey, behind the stumps, also looked in control on his England bow. Catch Day 3 live updates and live cricket scores of the first ENG vs NZ Test match, being played at Lord's, London:

Day 2 Report | Live Scorecard | In Pics | Cricket News

