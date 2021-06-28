June 28, 2021
ENG Vs SL: Sri Lankan Cricketers Seen Roaming In Durham, Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-Bubble Breach - VIDEO

Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday

PTI 28 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:47 pm
Reacting to the video, which was posted by a Sri Lankan fan, SLC chief Shammi Silva said, 'an investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct.'
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has launched an inquiry against Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis for allegedly breaching the bio-bubble during the ongoing tour of England after a purported video of them on a night out went viral on social media. (More Cricket News)

The two were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost. Both the players were a part of the playing XI in the match with Sri Lanka lost by massive 89 runs.

SLC will investigate whether they breached the bio-bubble by going out in the night.

Reacting to the video, which was posted by a Sri Lankan fan, SLC chief Shammi Silva said, "an investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct."

Sri Lanka went down 0-3 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday. This was the island nation's fifth straight series loss in T20 internationals since October 2020.

The defeat led to former greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Thilakaratne and Tillekaratne Dilshan expressing dismay at the poor performance.

Sri Lanka will play the first of three ODIs with England tomorrow at Chester le Street.

