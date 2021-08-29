August 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Taken To Hospital, All-rounder Writes 'Not A Good Place To Be At'

ENG Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Taken To Hospital, All-rounder Writes 'Not A Good Place To Be At'

Jadeja apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the third Test that India lost by an innings and 76 runs

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:18 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Taken To Hospital, All-rounder Writes 'Not A Good Place To Be At'
The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Ravindra Jadeja (in pic).
Courtesy: Instagram
ENG Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Taken To Hospital, All-rounder Writes 'Not A Good Place To Be At'
outlookindia.com
2021-08-29T07:18:49+05:30

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken to a hospital in Leeds for precautionary scans to know the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the third Test against England.

3rd Test Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Jadeja, who has played all the three Test matches, apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match that India lost by an innings and 76 runs.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself, wearing hospital apparel, on his Instagram page with a caption "Not a good place to be at".

As of now, the Indian team management doesn't seem to be too worried as it might not be "very serious".

The Indian team is supposed to leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track which is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.

Ashwin had played a County game for Surrey before the Test series, taking six wickets in an innings.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Premier League: Manchester City Humiliate 10-men Arsenal 5-0

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ravindra Jadeja Leeds Headingley Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos