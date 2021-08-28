August 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: IND Look To Seize The Momentum

England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: IND Look To Seize The Momentum

Despite a valiant fightback, India still have a massive task at hand. Get live cricket scores of ENG vs IND third Test, Day 4 here

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:51 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: IND Look To Seize The Momentum
If Cheteshwar Pujara, left, and Virat Kohli, right, bat the way they did on Day 3, India will create panic in English camp. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here
AP Photo
England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: IND Look To Seize The Momentum
outlookindia.com
2021-08-28T13:51:40+05:30

It's now or never for India. After the opening day capitulation and the subsequent punishment on the following day, India fought back to keep their slim hopes of saving the third Test match against England at Headingly, Leeds alive. But the job is only half done. And it's as good as none. On the penultimate day today, Virat Kohli & Co will need to show greater purpose and hope for the best. A lot will depend on Cheteshwar Pujara, who so valiantly thwarted the English attack to resurrect the Indian innings, and also Rishabh Pant, who can decimate any attack. If India can save the match, another four valuable points will be added to their tally. For England, it's a waiting game. India lead the five-match series 1-0. Catch Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the third ENG vs IND Test match here:

Day 3 Highlights | Live Scorecard | News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Enter Cleveland Final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Rishabh Pant Joe Root Ollie Robinson James Anderson Leeds Headingley Cricket India vs England Live Score India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos