England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: IND Look To Seize The Momentum

It's now or never for India. After the opening day capitulation and the subsequent punishment on the following day, India fought back to keep their slim hopes of saving the third Test match against England at Headingly, Leeds alive. But the job is only half done. And it's as good as none. On the penultimate day today, Virat Kohli & Co will need to show greater purpose and hope for the best. A lot will depend on Cheteshwar Pujara, who so valiantly thwarted the English attack to resurrect the Indian innings, and also Rishabh Pant, who can decimate any attack. If India can save the match, another four valuable points will be added to their tally. For England, it's a waiting game. India lead the five-match series 1-0. Catch Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the third ENG vs IND Test match here:

