August 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND: Mark Wood, Chris Woakes Available For Selection For Fourth Test At Oval

ENG Vs IND: Mark Wood, Chris Woakes Available For Selection For Fourth Test At Oval

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord's while Woakes has recovered from the heel injury

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND: Mark Wood, Chris Woakes Available For Selection For Fourth Test At Oval
England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the fourth day of the 2nd Test at Lord's cricket ground.
AP Photo
ENG Vs IND: Mark Wood, Chris Woakes Available For Selection For Fourth Test At Oval
outlookindia.com
2021-08-29T20:05:50+05:30

Pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes are set to be added to the England squad for the fourth Test against India after regaining full fitness, head coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord's while Woakes has recovered from the heel injury that has kept him out of international cricket since the ODI series against Pakistan in July.

Woakes played a domestic T20 game on Friday and will be a welcome addition to the squad in the absence of key players such as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.   

"Both of them have come through fine. Wood was bowling yesterday morning. He will be available for selection and Woakes has played so he becomes available again," Silverwood said a day after England's series-levelling win over India at Leeds.

The fourth Test begins  on September 2 at the Oval.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler could miss the remaining two Tests to attend the birth of his second child and when that happens, Jonny Bairstow will be back behind the stumps.

Is Bairstow up for the job?

"Yes, I am confident that Jonny can do the job if asked and yes Jonny would want to do the job if asked. We have had already had those conversations. He is happy to do that," the coach added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Of India Vs Finland Davis Cup Tie, Saketh Myneni Replaces Him In Squad

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mark Wood Chris Woakes Chris Silverwood London India vs England England vs India England national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos