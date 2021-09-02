September 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Shardul Thakur Creams Ollie Robinson, Reaches Fifty With Six - WATCH

ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Shardul Thakur Creams Ollie Robinson, Reaches Fifty With Six - WATCH

Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav added a crucial 50-run stand as India fight back against England in the fourth Test

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Shardul Thakur Creams Ollie Robinson, Reaches Fifty With Six - WATCH
Shardul Thakur celebrates after reaching fifty at the Oval, London.
Screengrab: Twitter
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Shardul Thakur Creams Ollie Robinson, Reaches Fifty With Six - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-09-02T21:43:39+05:30

India were in familiar territory. Put into bat by England in the fourth Test at the Oval, London, the visitors found themselves seven down for 127 runs soon after tea with the last recognised batsman Rishabh Pant perishing for nine runs.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

But what followed was a valiant batting show from Shardul Thakur. He raced to 31 off 21 as India crossed the 150-run mark in the 58th over.

READ: 'India Should Start Batting In Reverse Order'

More importantly, Thakur took the game to England with some fascinating shots, including this six, first for the Indian innings:

Thakur then hoisted Ollie Robinson for another six to reach his fifty in 31 balls. Watch it here:

Thakur departed after making 57 off 36 balls, trapped in front by Chris Woakes.

And despite fifties from skipper Virat Kohli (50 off 96) Thakur, India could manage only 191.

Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson took four and three wickets.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kolkata To Be Durand Cup Venue For Next Five Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shardul Thakur Oval London Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos