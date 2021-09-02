ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: 'India Should Start Batting In Reverse Order' - Fuming Fans Troll Virat Kohli And Co

As Indian batsmen continue to falter against England in the ongoing Test series, cricket fans on Thursday took to social media sites to suggest various measures on how to strengthen the batting.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Oval, London, England asked India to bat first after Joe Root won the toss. And soon, India lost both the openers by the 14th over. Then, despite an elegant fifty from Virat Kohli, India slid further.

At Tea, India were 122/6 in 51 overs with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on four runs each.

Here are some reactions:

India should start its batting in reverse order starting with Siraj & Bumrah . — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 2, 2021

#IndvsEng

How do strengthen our batting?

By er... randomly shuffling our bowlers. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 2, 2021

Looks like a final minute hurried decision but sending Jaddu at no.5 is good.. hopefully he scores the runs & make no.5 as his batting spot..



If it was a planned one, then I can sense Rahane being slowly out of XI in future..#IndvsEng — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFEðÂÂÂÂ·) (@iskarthi_) September 2, 2021

ive heard from a reliable source that Shami is batting 6 #ENGvIND — Dan (@danjadz_) September 2, 2021

Need to change batting order today's match



Mayank or Surya for Rahane



Current from rahane is concerned



Middle order right now #IndvsEng #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JqaQgTa3gH — NEEL (@iamneel_DRS) September 2, 2021

The series is locked 1-1 after three matches. The winners in the Test will take an unassailable 2-1 lead.

