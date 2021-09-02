ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: 'India Should Start Batting In Reverse Order' - Fuming Fans Troll Virat Kohli And Co

September 02, 2021
At Tea on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Oval, India were 122/6 in 51 overs with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on four runs each

Outlook Web Desk 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:50 pm
Virat Kohli's hits a fifty but India's top-order faltered once again against England.
As Indian batsmen continue to falter against England in the ongoing Test series, cricket fans on Thursday took to social media sites to suggest various measures on how to strengthen the batting.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

On Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Oval, London, England asked India to bat first after Joe Root won the toss. And soon, India lost both the openers by the 14th over. Then, despite an elegant fifty from Virat Kohli, India slid further.

At Tea, India were 122/6 in 51 overs with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on four runs each.

Here are some reactions:

The series is locked 1-1 after three matches. The winners in the Test will take an unassailable 2-1 lead.

