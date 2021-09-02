ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: 'India Should Start Batting In Reverse Order' - Fuming Fans Troll Virat Kohli And Co

As Indian batsmen continue to falter against England in the ongoing Test series, cricket fans on Thursday took to social media sites to suggest various measures on how to strengthen the batting.
Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News
On Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Oval, London, England asked India to bat first after Joe Root won the toss. And soon, India lost both the openers by the 14th over. Then, despite an elegant fifty from Virat Kohli, India slid further.
At Tea, India were 122/6 in 51 overs with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on four runs each.
Here are some reactions:
India should start its batting in reverse order starting with Siraj & Bumrah .— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 2, 2021
#IndvsEng— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 2, 2021
How do strengthen our batting?
By er... randomly shuffling our bowlers.
Looks like a final minute hurried decision but sending Jaddu at no.5 is good.. hopefully he scores the runs & make no.5 as his batting spot..— Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFEðÂÂÂÂ·) (@iskarthi_) September 2, 2021
If it was a planned one, then I can sense Rahane being slowly out of XI in future..#IndvsEng
ive heard from a reliable source that Shami is batting 6 #ENGvIND— Dan (@danjadz_) September 2, 2021
Need to change batting order today's match— NEEL (@iamneel_DRS) September 2, 2021
Mayank or Surya for Rahane
Current from rahane is concerned
Middle order right now #IndvsEng #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JqaQgTa3gH
The series is locked 1-1 after three matches. The winners in the Test will take an unassailable 2-1 lead.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely