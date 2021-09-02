England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 1: Hurt IND Eye Turnaround, R Ashwin To Play?

Hurt after suffering an innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley, the Indian cricket team seeks redemption in the fourth cricket Test starting at The Oval on Thursday. India don't have a great record at The Oval. Since winning their first Test in England in 1971, India have drawn five and lost three at Kennington in south London. The England vs India series is level 1-1 and India will hope to erase memories of their last two series here where they started well but ended disastrously. India have relatively done well in this series but patches of horror performances -- like the 78 all out at Leeds -- have pegged them back. The fifth Test will be played at Manchester but both Virat Kohli and Joe Root will not look too far ahead. The Oval's conditions may force the inclusion of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian playing XI. Ashwin has already played at this ground in the summer for Surrey and bagged a six-wicket haul in a one-off County appearance. The Oval will also motivate an out-of-form Rishabh Pant, who scored a century here in 2018. No rain is predicted in the next five days in London. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE NEWS)













