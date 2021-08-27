ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jonny Bairstow Takes Stunning Catch To Get Rid Of KL Rahul - Watch

August 27, 2021
India where reduced to 34/1 at lunch still trailing by 320 runs as Bairstow took a one-handed catch in slips

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:50 pm
Jonny Bairstwo celebrates after taking a catch of KL Rahul on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Headingley on Friday.
England’s Jonny Bairstow pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at second slip to remove KL Rahul and give hosts their first breakthrough on Day 3 of the third test against England on Friday. 3rd Test Blog | Scores | News

The catch left India 34-1 at lunch.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 432 in the morning session. This meant England’s first-innings lead stood at 354.
Rahul was batting well and trying to build an innings when Craig Overton came for the lost over before lunch.

Rahul got an edge off a delivery by Overton and Bairstow did well to dive to his left — in front of England captain Joe Root at slip — and took the catch with his left hand.

Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 25 and India trailed by 320 runs.
Resuming on 423-8, England had Overton trapped lbw by Mohammed Shami for 32 before Ollie

Robinson was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 0. India, which was dismissed for 78 inside two sessions on Day 1, leads the five-match series 1-0.

