August 27, 2021
Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 3: Can Batsmen Save IND At Headingley?

With a huge first-innings lead, it's advantage England at Headingley Test. Get live cricket scores of ENG vs IND third Test, Day 3 here

27 August 2021
Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 3: Can Batsmen Save IND At Headingley?
The odds are against the Indian cricket team in the third Test at Headingley. On day 3 on Friday, onus will be on India's batsmen to save this match against England. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here.
Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 3: Can Batsmen Save IND At Headingley?
2021-08-27T13:44:47+05:30

India have a mountain to climb at Leeds. With three full days left in the third Test, a result is surely expected, until and unless rain spoils play. The focus shifts back on India's batsmen to save this game and retain the 1-0 lead that they took at Lord's. England start Day 3 on Friday with a 345-run lead. This is expected to swell because Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson are fairly good batsmen. Indians are good at fightbacks. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be keen to prove that 78 all out in the first innings was a rare blemish. The Test so far has belonged to England captain Joe Root, who scored his third Test century of the current series and sixth of the year. But Root will look up to James Anderson and Co to deliver the goods when India bat for the second time some time today to knock off a huge deficit. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, third Test, Day 3 here.

Day 2 Highlights | Live Scorecard | News

