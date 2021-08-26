England Vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Onus On IND Bowlers As ENG Hold Aces

Down 1-0 in the five-Test series, England will hope to press on their advantage on Day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. After skittling out India's formidable batting line-up for 78 all out on Wednesday, England openers for the first time in this series stitched a 100-run partnership with Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed scoring fifties. The Headingley pitch is expected to play better on Day 2 and the hosts will start with a first innings lead of 42. India's decision to bat first went for a toss after Virat Kohli's team collapsed to 78 all out after being 21 for three in the 11th over. Was it the right decision? No matter what, England pacers James Anderson and Craig Overton took full advantage of the conditions by bowling in the right areas and making the Indian top order guessing with some appreciable movement. Can Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj replicate what Anderson and Co. did? Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, third Test, Day 3 here.

