Playing the role of a doting father, legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq allowed his daughter to play with him. And the result? A new Saqlain.
Saqlain, 43, shared a video of himself with his daughter in the veil as they observe the 'coronavirus lockdown'. In the video, the spinner is seen donning a red wig with blue eye shadow and red lipstick.
"A couple of years back, she did my makeup and I put a video up on Twitter which you guys liked. Today she forcefully told me she wants to play with me and brought a new get up , my wig as you can see," Saqlain said.
Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/iFPP7p6ce2— Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) April 6, 2020
Regarded as one of the greatest spinners of all time, Saqlain played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, taking 208 and 288 wickets respectively. He is best known for pioneering the 'doosra'.
"We all are in quarantine. Stay at home, stay safe, look beautiful and enjoy with your loved ones," he requested.
He was the fastest to reach the milestones of 100, 150, 200 and 250 wickets in ODIs.
