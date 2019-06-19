﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  After India Debacle, Pakistan Cricket Board Boss Ehsan Mani Tells Sarfaraz Ahmed Nation Backs Team

After India Debacle, Pakistan Cricket Board Boss Ehsan Mani Tells Sarfaraz Ahmed Nation Backs Team

After losing to India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan and Sarfaraz Ahmed were trolled and criticised by countless people. Now it has been revealed that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has given his support to the national team captain.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
After India Debacle, Pakistan Cricket Board Boss Ehsan Mani Tells Sarfaraz Ahmed Nation Backs Team
Ehsan Mani asked Sarfaraz Ahmed to stay calm and concentrate on remaining matches.
AP
After India Debacle, Pakistan Cricket Board Boss Ehsan Mani Tells Sarfaraz Ahmed Nation Backs Team
outlookindia.com
2019-06-19T16:13:23+0530

In their previous Cricket World Cup 2019 clash, Pakistan couldn't prevent defeat against Virat Kohli's India. The defeat sent Pakistani fans into an abyss of chaos on social media, with majority of them criticising the players and particularly, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Now it has been revealed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has told Sarfaraz that the nation stands by the team.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

Reported by news.com.pk, it has been revealed that Mani also told Ahmed to concentrate on the remaining four fixtures of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV – WATCH

Reportedly, the PCB Chairman told Ahmed, that he should get distracted by "baseless news stories". He also him to be calm and lead the team to better performances.

Recently, Sarfaraz had reportedly warned his teammates of backlash back home, if they don't improve their displays.

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan And England Cricket Team Re-Write The Record Books At Old Trafford

The Men in Blue recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method. Pakistan could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture.

Pakistan are currently ninth in the standings, with three points.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sarfaraz Ahmed Ehsan Mani Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Vs Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress To Skip All-Party Meeting On 'One Nation, One Election' Called By PM Narendra Modi Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters