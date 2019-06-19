Cricket World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV – WATCH

Chahal TV is back again, and this time the guest is none other than India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 25-year-old revealed his love for diamonds to Yuzvendra Chahal, and showed some accessories which have been exclusively made for the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

In the video (posted by BCCI on Twitter), Pandya is seen wearing a diamond chain, with a bat and ball. He is also seen with a diamond ring and watch.

India recently defeated Pakistan in their latest World Cup fixture, making it seven out of seven in their tournament history. Pandya scored a valuable 26 run-knock off 19 balls. He has also been good for India in the wicket-taking front, having taken six wickets.

The Men in Blue recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture.

Team India are currently fourth in the WC standings.