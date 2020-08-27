CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Match 15: When And Where To Watch St Lucia Zouks Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Clash Live

In a crucial Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 match, Daren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (More Cricket News)

Zouks are playing back-to-back matches after yesterday's clash against Trinbango Knight Riders, which witnessed Windies legend Dwayne Bravo becoming the first-ever bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket. Zouks lost that top of the table match but remained second with six points from five matches (three wins and two defeats).

Sammy & Co can't afford more slip-ups in the mid-season considering the chasing pack of three teams has all four points after five outings.

The Patriots started their season with three defeats on the trot, then beat Barbados Tridents by six wickets to register first points.

In the reverse fixture at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Zouks beat patriots by 10 runs with

Mohammad Nabi first scoring 35 off 22 balls then taking one wicket for in defence of 172/6

Rayad Emrit's side, despite Denesh Ramdin's 46, could manage 162/8. They are at the bottom of the six-team tournament. Not a pretty sight with just two points from four outings. But they can still resurrect the season, if they start winning.

With that here's everything you need to know about the match:

When is the 15th match of CPL 2020 between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts And Nevis Patriots?

The St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots match is on August 27 (Thursday).

What is the start time for St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots cricket match start?

The St Lucia Zouks Vs St Kitts vs Nevis Patriots cricket match starts at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

Where is the St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots cricket match being played?

The St Lucia Zouks Vs St Kitts vs Nevis Patriots match is being played Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots?

Live streaming of the St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots cricket match will be available on the FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts vs Nevis Patriots match live on TV?

The St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts vs Nevis Patriots match will be shown on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit (c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald.