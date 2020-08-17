CPL 2020 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Teams, Players List, TV Listing

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be the first major T20 tournament that will be played since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the sport to a standstill. The 2020 edition of the T20 tournament in the Caribbean starts on Tuesday (August 18). (More Cricket News)

All you need to know about the 8th CPL, featuring some of the best cricketers in the world:

The CPL 2020 will run from August 18 to September 10. There will be 33 matches, including the knockouts. It was originally is scheduled to start from 18 August and end on 10 September 2020.

The matches will be played at only two venues in Trinidad and Tobago -- the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

All the matches will be played in front of empty stands, for obvious reasons.

Six teams will compete for the title. Barbados Tridents, captained by Windies skipper Jason Holer, are the defending champions.

How to watch?

All the matches of CPL 2020 will broadcast live on Star Sports Network. And FanCode will stream live all the matches.

Schedule (In locale time, which is 9 hours and 30 minutes ahead of IST):

Nearly half of the 33 matches will start at 7:30 PM IST to cater to the cricket starved Indian fans.

Brian Lara Cricket Academy (From August 18 to 24)

18 August, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

18 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

19 August, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

19 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

20 Aug, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

20 Aug, 5:30pm: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

22 Aug, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

22 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

23 Aug, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

24 Aug, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen's Park Oval (From August 25 to 30)

25 August, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

25 August, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

26 August 10: St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

26 August, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

27 August, 10am: St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

27 August, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

29 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

29 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

30 August, 10am: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

30 August, 5:30pm: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy (From September 1 to 10)

1 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

1 September, 5:30pm: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

2 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

2 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

3 September, 10am: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

3 September, 5:30pm: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

5 September, 10am: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

5 September, 5:30pm: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

6 September, 10am: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

6 September, 5:30pm: St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

8 September: Semi-final 1 (1st v 4th)

8 September: Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

10 September: Final

Here are the teams and squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

