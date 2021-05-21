Chipko Movement Pioneer Sunderlal Bahuguna Succumbs To Covid-19 In Rishikesh

Renowned environmentalist and pioneer of the Chipko movement Sunderlal Bahuguna died battling Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, on Friday.

Bahuguna, 94, was battling Covid-19 for several days and breathed his last at 12.05 pm, AIIMS Director Ravikant said.

Bahuguna, one of India's best known environmentalists, was admitted to the hospital on May 8 after testing positive for Covid. He had been critical since last night with his oxygen level dropping drastically.

He was on CPAP therapy in the ICU of the premier hospital.

Condoling his death, prime minister Narendra Modi described it as a 'monumental loss for our nation' in his tweet.

Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "The demise of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation."

The demise of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation. A 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee, he was a Gandhian to the core. A legend in his own right, he made conservation a people's movement. My condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 21, 2021

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat described it as a big loss not just for the state and India but for the entire world. "It was he who made the Chipko movement a movement of the masses," Rawat said.

