Chipko Movement Pioneer Sunderlal Bahuguna Succumbs To Covid-19 In Rishikesh

Bahuguna, 94, was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:28 pm
Sunderlal Bahuguna was one of India's best known environmentalists.
Renowned environmentalist and pioneer of the Chipko movement Sunderlal Bahuguna died battling Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, on Friday.

Bahuguna, 94, was battling Covid-19 for several days and breathed his last at 12.05 pm, AIIMS Director Ravikant said.

Bahuguna, one of India's best known environmentalists, was admitted to the hospital on May 8 after testing positive for Covid. He had been critical since last night with his oxygen level dropping drastically.  

He was on CPAP therapy in the ICU of the premier hospital.

Condoling  his death, prime minister Narendra Modi described it as a 'monumental loss for our nation' in his tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "The demise of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation."

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat described it as a big loss not just for the state and India but for the entire world. "It was he who made the Chipko movement a movement of the masses," Rawat said.

