April 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Brian Lara Is Sheer Class, I Never Bowled To Him With Any Confidence: Shahid Afridi

Brian Lara Is Sheer Class, I Never Bowled To Him With Any Confidence: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi and Brian Lara locked horns only twice in Test cricket but the former Pakistan skipper said the left-handed batting great had quite an "effect" on him

PTI 21 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Brian Lara Is Sheer Class, I Never Bowled To Him With Any Confidence: Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi
File Photo
Brian Lara Is Sheer Class, I Never Bowled To Him With Any Confidence: Shahid Afridi
outlookindia.com
2020-04-21T20:50:23+0530

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has described Brian Lara as "sheer class", saying he never felt confident whenever he bowled to the West Indies legend. (More Cricket News)

Afridi and Lara locked horns only twice in Test cricket but the former Pakistan skipper said the left-handed batting great had quite an "effect" on him.

"I got him out a few times but whenever I was bowling to him I always had the feeling in the back of my mind that he is going to hit me for four the next ball. He had an effect on me. I never bowled with any confidence to him," Afridi was quoted as saying by Wisden.

The 40-year-old Afridi, who snapped 395 and 48 wickets in 398 ODIs and 27 Tests, lavished praise on Lara, saying he had a brilliant footwork.

"He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka," said Afridi.

"His footwork against spinners was brilliant and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class."

Next Story >>

Cheteshwar Pujara Gives You An Idea How Much You Are Drifting: Mohammed Shami

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shahid Afridi Brian Lara Cricket Pakistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos