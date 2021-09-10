Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Sports Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Defender To Go Under Trial On January 24 Next Year

Benjamin Mendy, who joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017, has won the Premier League thrice and two English League Cup titles. | AP

The 27-year-old French international is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault

2021-09-10T21:42:18+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

10 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:42 pm

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will go on trial in January accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third alleged victim. Mendy spoke only to confirm his name during a 45-minute hearing at a court in Chester, northwest England, on Friday. (More Football News)

A date of January 24 next year was set for his trial. He is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. The 27-year-old Mendy, a France international, listened to proceedings translated to him via a French interpreter sat behind him in the dock.

The charges were not put to him and no pleas were entered during the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters ahead of the trial. A further hearing will be held on November 15. Eleanor Laws, defending Mendy, said there would be an application to dismiss the charges on that date.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home address. Mendy was charged on August 26 with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October, and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month. Mendy was refused bail last month and is currently in a prison in Liverpool. Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation. He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

He played against Tottenham on the league's opening weekend.

 

