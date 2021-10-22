Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Julian Nagelsmann had missed Bayern Munich's Champions League game against Benfica after he showed glimpses of what the club said flu-like-infection.

It is still unknown how many days Julian Nagelsmann will be sidelined. Under the Covid rules in the region, one has to be in home isolation for 14 days if tested positive. | Bundesliga

2021-10-22T11:24:22+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:24 am

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus.  (More Football News)

Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a 'flu-like infection', but sent instructions to his assistants remotely.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there,” Bayern said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

Bayern’s next game on Saturday is at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. However, it is still unknown how many games Nagelsmann will be sidelined. Under the current Covid rules in the region, anyone testing positive for the virus will have to stay in home isolation for a fortnight.

Bayern have a busy schedule in the next two weeks as they have to play five games before the international break in November.

The German giants have shown they can win without Nagelsmann as they rout Benfica 4-0 in the Champions League with Leroy Sane scoring twice in Lisbon.

Julian Nagelsmann Munich Football Bayern Munich COVID 19 Coronavirus Sports
