Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus. (More Football News)

Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a 'flu-like infection', but sent instructions to his assistants remotely.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there,” Bayern said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

Bayern’s next game on Saturday is at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. However, it is still unknown how many games Nagelsmann will be sidelined. Under the current Covid rules in the region, anyone testing positive for the virus will have to stay in home isolation for a fortnight.

Bayern have a busy schedule in the next two weeks as they have to play five games before the international break in November.

The German giants have shown they can win without Nagelsmann as they rout Benfica 4-0 in the Champions League with Leroy Sane scoring twice in Lisbon.