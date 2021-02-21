Barcelona Vs Cadiz, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match

Barcelona host struggling Cadiz and are looking to rebound from their big loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. Third-place Barcelona can move within six points of leader Atletico Madrid with a win at Camp Nou in the Spanish league (La Liga). (More Football News)

Ronald Koeman's men are still processing the 4-1 home loss to PSG but they have won seven consecutive La Liga games. Cadiz, three points from the relegation zone, have lost four in a row while being outscored 15-3. The promoted club from southern Spain haven't won in six matches in all competitions.

Match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz

Date: February 21 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/ 2.00pm CET. Check global kick-off time HERE.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required).

Confirmed XIs:

Barcelona:

Cadiz:

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Trincao, Messi, Griezmann.

Cadiz: Ledesma; Iza, Alcala, Mauro, Espino; Sanchez, Jonsson, Fali, Perea; Lozano, Negredo.

Key stats:

Barcelona have just lost one (3-4 vs Real Betis in November 2018) of their last 19 home league games against Andalusian sides (W16 D2).

Lionel Messi has scored against 37 of the 40 rivals he has faced in La Liga with the exceptions of Xerez (two games), Real Murcia (one game) and Cadiz (two games).

Messi will also become the Barcelona player with the most appearances in La Liga ever, passing Xavi Hernández (both currently on 505).

Antoine Griezmann has been involved in seven goals in his last six La Liga appearances (three goals and four assists), as many as in his previous 33 games in the competition (five goals and two assists).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine