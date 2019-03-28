﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Bajrang Punia, Manu Bhaker, Rani Rampal, Rishabh Pant Honoured With DSJA Awards

Bajrang Punia, Manu Bhaker, Rani Rampal, Rishabh Pant Honoured With DSJA Awards

Indian athletes who displayed exceptional sporting feat during the past one year were honoured with DSJA Awards in Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2019
Bajrang Punia, Manu Bhaker, Rani Rampal, Rishabh Pant Honoured With DSJA Awards
File Photo
Bajrang Punia, Manu Bhaker, Rani Rampal, Rishabh Pant Honoured With DSJA Awards
outlookindia.com
2019-03-28T22:00:05+0530

Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia, pistol prodigy Manu Bhaker, women's hockey player Rani Rampal and cricketer Rishabh Pant won this year's Delhi Sports Journalists Association's (DSJA) Best Sportspersons awards here on Thursday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra presented the awards to the above athletes. While Bajrang and Rishabh won the laurels among men, Rani and Manu were conferred the recognition in the female category.

"It is very inspiring when sports journalists give such awards," said Bajrang, adding that the award would inspire him to work harder in the build up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Wicket Keeper Rishabh Pant adds , "I can never forget how many Delhi sports journalists encouraged me from my early days," recalling the support he received from the media during his junior cricketing days.

Manu's award was received by her father as the ace shooter is currently representing the country at the Asian Air Gun Championship in Chinese Taipei.

Also, the award for the best coaches were awarded to Jaspal Rana (shooting) and Tarak Sinha (cricket).

Rishabh Pant, a product of Tarak Sinha's Sonnet Club, collected the award on behalf of his coach.

The award ceremony was attended by a galaxy of sportspersons, with International Olympic Committee member Randhir Singh, hockey Olympians Harbinder Singh, Jagbir Singh and Zafar Iqbal, trap shooter Moraad Ali Khan and JK Tyre Motor Sports Head Sanjay Sharma presenting the awards to the winners.

Award winners:
- Best Sportsman: Bajrang Punia (wrestling) and Rishabh Pant (cricket).
- Best Sportswoman: Rani Rampal (hockey) and Manu Bhaker (shooting).
- Lifetime achievement: Karnam Malleswari (weightlifting) and Raj Singh (wrestling).
- Best Coach: Jaspal Rana (shooting) and Tarak Sinha (cricket).
- Special Awards: Abhishek Verma (archery), Divij Sharan (tennis), Diksha Dagar (golf),     Gaurav Gill (motorsports), Meenakshi Pahuja (channel swimming) and Seema Yadav (amateur marathon runner).

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Manu Bhaker (Shooting sports) Bajrang Punia Delhi Shooting - Sports Cricket Wrestling Women Field Hockey Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tarun Gogoi Has Reached Understanding With Badruddin Ajmal to Ensure Son's Victory: Amit Shah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters