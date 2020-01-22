Australian Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas Advances Without Hitting A Ball

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Australian Open third round without hitting a ball after benefitting from Philipp Kohlschreiber's withdrawal.
Sixth seed Tsitsipas was scheduled to face Kohlschreiber on Wednesday, however, the German veteran succumbed to a muscle strain.
Greek star Tsitsipas - last year's semi-finalist - will face either 32nd seed Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin for a spot in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.
Tsitsipas announced himself after stunning Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semis in 2019, the 21-year-old's run ended by 19-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal.
Unfortunately Philipp Kohlschreiber has withdrawn from his #AusOpen match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas due to a muscle strain.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020
Their match - third on Melbourne Arena - will be replaced by Raonic vs Garin.
