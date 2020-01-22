January 23, 2020
Poshan
Australian Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas Advances Without Hitting A Ball

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Omnisport 22 January 2020
Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was scheduled to face Kohlschreiber on Wednesday, however, the German veteran succumbed to a muscle strain.
2020-01-22T08:31:53+0530

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Australian Open third round without hitting a ball after benefitting from Philipp Kohlschreiber's withdrawal.

(Tennis News)

Sixth seed Tsitsipas was scheduled to face Kohlschreiber on Wednesday, however, the German veteran succumbed to a muscle strain.

Greek star Tsitsipas - last year's semi-finalist - will face either 32nd seed Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin for a spot in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Tsitsipas announced himself after stunning Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semis in 2019, the 21-year-old's run ended by 19-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal.

