AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Humble Ajinkya Rahane Says India 'Still Have A Lot To Learn' After Thrashing Australia

Despite the absence of host big names like Virat Kolhi, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, etc, a young Indian side under Ajinkya Rahane humbled Australia in Melbourne to level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series on Tuesday. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS)

The eight-wicket win holds special importance for India after registering their lowest Test score of 36 runs in the Adelaide defeat. Now, the visitors will fight for the back-to-back series wins Down Under. And the credit goes to the Rahane, who led from the front.

After the match, Rahane played down the win and said that his team still need to learn.

"The talk was all about showing attitude, intent and character. One hour took the game away from us in Adelaide, but we still have a lot to learn," Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing a mere 70 to win, India overhauled to target in 15.5 overs with more than four sessions to spare. Rahane (27 not out) and opener Shubhman Gill (35 not out) took the side past the finish line after India lost Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Earlier, India had wrapped up Australia's second innings for 200 in the extended opening session on Tuesday morning after the hosts began at 133 for six.

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/37) took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71) took two wickets apiece.



"Really proud of all the players, credit to our debutants Gill and Siraj. The way they showed character was amazing," Rahane added.

The third Test match is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 7.

