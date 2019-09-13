The most by anybody against anyone! This is the best way to explain the feat achieved by Steve Smith, the imperious Australian batsman who's making all the right noises, with his audacious batting. On Test match, Smith created one of the biggest records in cricket -- by hitting 10th fifties in a row against England.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

The 30-year-old from Sydney lofted England spinner Jack Leach casually for a six off the fifth ball of the 40th over cow corner to bring up yet 26th Test half-century. In the process, the right-handed became the batsman to hit most successive fifties against any opponent.

He broke Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq's record (nine), also against England.

Also Read: Smith On The Verge Of Immortality

He has scored 239, 76, 102*, 83, 144, 142, 92, 211 and 82 against England before The Oval Test. He now aggregates more than 700 runs in the series, in just six innings.

He also is nearing 7000 Test runs with the help of 26 centuries at an enviable average of more than 65.

In reply to England's 294 all out, Australia were 147/4 in 44 overs at Tea on the second day with Smith unbeaten on 59 off 97 balls. And giving him company was all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on 12 off 29.

Australia, after having already retained the urn, need a draw to win their first away Ashes series since 2001.