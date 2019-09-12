Steve Smith is the man of the hour. Having already scored a double hundred, two centuries and two fifties in four matches of the ongoing Ashes series against England, the former Australia captain can surely achieve cricket's immortality in the fifth Test at The Oval, London starting on Thursday.

5th Test, Day 1 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

Smith, 30, is on the verge of breaking Don Bradman’s 89-year-old record and become the batsman with most runs in a single Test series. He needs 304 runs in two innings. This sure is a tough ask, but Smith is in the form of his life, and it won't be a surprise he manages to do so.

Also Read: Ashes | The Oval Test In Numbers

In the five innings this series, Smith has compiled 671 runs at an enviable average of 134.20. Unfortunately for him, after coping a brutal bouncer from Jofra Archer in the second Test, he was forced to sit out of the next match, thus missing out on the chance to add more runs.

Also Read: Smith Consolidates Lead Over Kohli In ICC Test Rankings

For the record, batting great Bradman scored 974 runs in the Ashes series in 1930. This is the most a batsman has ever scored in a single Test series. And only two men have scored more 900 runs in a single series, with England's Wally Hammond being the first. He scored 905 runs in nine innings during the 1928-29 Ashes series.