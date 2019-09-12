﻿
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, Live Blog: England Vs Australia, Fifth Test, Day 1, The Oval, London

Australia might have retained the urn, but the Ashes 2019 is far from over. Can England prevent Australia from winning their first Ashes series away from home since 2001? Get here ball-by-ball commentary, live updates and live cricket score of Day 1 of ENG vs AUS, fifth Test at The Oval

12 September 2019
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, Live Blog: England Vs Australia, Fifth Test, Day 1, The Oval, London
England and Australia captains Joe Root and Tim Paine posed with the urn. Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2019 series 2-1.
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, Live Blog: England Vs Australia, Fifth Test, Day 1, The Oval, London
2019-09-12T13:54:56+0530

Winning the series then lifting the trophy, in this case -- the urn -- is the ideal way to celebrate an Ashes triumph. That's what Australia will hope to do when they meet England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, London starting today. The visitors have retained the urn after taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, courtesy a thrilling win at Old Trafford, Manchester last week. A win in London will make it 3-1, their first series win in England since 2001. And Tim Paine believes they can do just that. And they seem to possess just the right ammunition -- Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins et al. Then, what about England? After lifting their maiden World Cup trophy months ago, winning the Ashes would have been a perfect summer for England. Despite failing to win the Ashes, they have etched some memorable moments in cricket's history, including that unbelievable Ben Stokes knock at Headingley to set up a one-wicket win for England and level the series 1-1. Skipper Joe Root, who became the first England captain in 18 years to have failed to win the Ashes at home, insisted that they can win the finale and end the series on a high. A 2-2 result is a draw -- no loser, no winner -- even though the urn will stay Down Under. Meanwhile, both the sides have made changes in their respective 12-man squads. Expect a high-octane clash over the course of five days. And, there's no rain forecast. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the England vs Australia match here:

