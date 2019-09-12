Winning the series then lifting the trophy, in this case -- the urn -- is the ideal way to celebrate an Ashes triumph. That's what Australia will hope to do when they meet England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, London starting . The visitors have retained the urn after taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, courtesy a thrilling win at Old Trafford, Manchester last week. A win in London will make it 3-1, their first series win in England since 2001. And Tim Paine believes they can do just that. And they seem to possess just the right ammunition -- Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins et al. Then, what about England? After lifting their maiden World Cup trophy months ago, winning the Ashes would have been a perfect summer for England. Despite failing to win the Ashes, they have etched some memorable moments in cricket's history, including that unbelievable Ben Stokes knock at Headingley to set up a one-wicket win for England and level the series 1-1. Skipper Joe Root, who became the first England captain in 18 years to have failed to win the Ashes at home, insisted that they can win the finale and end the series on a high. A 2-2 result is a draw -- no loser, no winner -- even though the urn will stay Down Under. Meanwhile, both the sides have made changes in their respective 12-man squads. Expect a high-octane clash over the course of five days. And, there's no rain forecast. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the England vs Australia match here:



