Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage: Couple Shares Goofy Pics

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Anushka Sharma celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband Virat Kohli with a slew of photos. Take a look at their photos here.

Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. | Instagram/ @anushkasharma

2021-12-11T19:44:40+05:30
Outlook Bureau

Outlook Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 7:44 pm

Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, have been married for four years. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to post a slew of photographs of them having fun together, and enjoying each other's company.

Anushka Sharma also shared a warm note dedicated to Virat Kohli. “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 Sharma and Kohli can be seen making goofy faces for the camera, posing for shots while cleaning dishes, Kohli pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller, taking selfies with Santa Claus on Christmas, and more.

Sharma and Kohli married at Lake Como, Italy, in December 2017. Their secret wedding set a precedent for future celebrity nuptials. Vamika was born in January of this year to the couple.

Following Vamika's birth, the parents urged the paparazzi not to photograph or publish images of their daughter and even gave hampers to them as a thank you. According to a report by Hindustan Times, in an interview, Anushka Sharma said about Vamika, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too."

“My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody,” she added.

