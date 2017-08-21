The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:53 pm National

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Meet Gujarat Congress Leadership, Strategize For Upcoming Polls

The meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence was also attended by party vice president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary incharge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and party's key strategist Ahmed Patel.
Outlook Web Bureau
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Meet Gujarat Congress Leadership, Strategize For Upcoming Polls
Twitter/OfficeOfRG
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Meet Gujarat Congress Leadership, Strategize For Upcoming Polls
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T15:56:51+0530

The Congress leadership today asked party legislators from Gujarat to remain united and continue their fight for truth and ideology in Mahatma Gandhi's home state.

This was told by the top Congress leaders to party legislators from Gujarat with whom they held a key strategy meeting ahead of this year's assembly elections.

The meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence was also attended by party vice president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary incharge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and party's key strategist Ahmed Patel.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Had a good meeting with Congress MLAs and leaders from Gujarat today," Rahul Gandhi later tweeted.

 

 

During the over half hour meeting, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi both congratulated the MLAs for emerging "victorious in this fight for truth and democracy", an apparent reference to Patel winning the Rajya Sabha election in the state despite desertions and fears of alleged poaching.

"While congratulating the party MLAs for remaining united and for standing the test of time, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told all MLAs to continue with their fight for truth and ideology.

Advertisement opens in new window

"They told the party legislators that the Congress was not contesting for taking power but for restoring the values in Mahatma Gandhi's Gujarat," party spokesperson and MLA from Gujarat Shaktising Gohil told PTI.

He said that the party leadership told the MLAs to continue opposing such forces unitedly which will result in rallying public support.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due later this year and the Congress is seeking to stage a comeback after being out of power in Narendra Modi's home state for nearly two decades.

The Congress also suffered a major blow in the recent past when its key leader Shankarsinh Vaghela quit the party along with some party MLAs.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ahmed Patel Ashok Gehlot Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Delhi - New Delhi Gujarat Congress National
Next Story : Swine Flu: Death Toll Rises To 17 In Odisha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters