Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Sikkim at Paykong. Here is all you need to know about the new airport:
- Sikkim got its first airport as PM Modi inaugurated an aerodrome at Pakyong on Monday.
- Till date, Sikkim was the only state in the country that had no functional airport.
- Situated at a height of 4,500 ft from sea level, it is the first greenfield airport in Northeast India.
- The airport has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 600 Crore. And, it covers an area of 990 acres
- The airport is around 33 km from the state capital - Gangtok.
- The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from October 4.
- SpiceJet will operate 78-seater Bombardier Q400 flights to and from Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati everyday.
- The airport has 3,000 sq metre terminal building and has a capacity to handle 50 in-bound and as many out-bound passengers.
- The airport has a 1.75 km runway with a width of 30 metres.
- Integrated structures comprising an ATC tower-cum-fire station,two sophisticated CFT, one terminal building for passengers, parking for over 50 vehicles are some of the features of the airport.
(With agency inputs)
