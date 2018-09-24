﻿
Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone for it was laid here, around 33 km from state capital Gangtok, in 2009.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
PM inaugurates Sikkim's first airport.
Image Credit: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-09-24T12:37:56+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Sikkim at Paykong.  Here is all you need to know about the new airport:

  • Sikkim got its first airport as PM Modi inaugurated an aerodrome at Pakyong on Monday.
  • Till date, Sikkim was the only state in the country that had no functional airport. 
  • Situated at a height of 4,500 ft from sea level, it is the first greenfield airport in Northeast India.
  • The airport has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 600 Crore. And, it covers an area of 990 acres
  • The airport is around 33 km from the state capital - Gangtok. 
  • The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from October 4.
  • SpiceJet will operate 78-seater Bombardier Q400 flights to and from Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati everyday.
  • The airport has 3,000 sq metre terminal building and has a capacity to handle 50 in-bound and as many out-bound passengers. 
  • The airport has a 1.75 km runway with a width of 30 metres. 
  • Integrated structures comprising an ATC tower-cum-fire station,two sophisticated CFT, one terminal building for passengers, parking for over 50 vehicles are some of the features of the airport.

(With agency inputs)

