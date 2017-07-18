Shastri Gets What He Wanted: All You Need To Know About India’s New Bowling Coach

The BCCI, making a U-turn on the appointments of Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid as overseas Test batting consultant, on Tuesday appointed Bharat Arun as India's bowling coach on a two-year contract till the 2019 ODI World Cup.

According to reports, the decision to appoint Arun was taken after Team India head coach Ravi Shastri met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI officials, including acting president CK Khanna and secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

Here is Bharat Arun’s brief profile:

*Arun was India's bowling coach during Shastri's previous tenure as team director.

*He was also Shastri's team-mate from Under-19 and India days. He was part of the Indian under 19 team that toured Sri Lanka in 1979 under the captaincy of Shastri.

*Born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Arun played for India and was a medium pacer and an attacking lower order batsman.

*In the semifinal of the 1986/87 Duleep Trophy, he smashed 149 runs and added 221 for the seventh wicket with WV Raman as South Zone chased the West’s total of 516 for the first innings lead.

*He was also a part of the Tamil Nadu team that won the Ranji Trophy in 1987/88.

*He was picked for the Indian team for a Sri Lankan Test Series after he scored 107* for India Under-25 against the visiting Sri Lankans.

*Arun also toured Sharjah in 1987 and appeared in all of India's three matches without distinction.

*Almost 40 years later, he became the bowling coach of the national cricket team .