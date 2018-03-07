The Website
07 March 2018

Aadhaar Not Needed For NEET 2018: Clarifies Centre

UIDAI has told SC that it has not authorised CBSE for mandatorily taking Aadhar number of students for appearing in NEET examinations.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-03-07T15:45:37+0530

The Centre today clarified that Aadhar is not required for NEET 2018.

"We have not authorised CBSE for mandatorily taking Aadhar number of students for appearing in NEET examinations," said UIDAI.

During the hearing of the case, Attorney General K K Venugopal also said, "Like in J&K, Meghalaya and Assam, other ID proofs can be given for exam."

Earlier, a plea was filed against the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), making Aadhaar mandatory to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations.

The plea was filed by a resident of Gujarat Abid Ali Patel.

February, the CBSE made Aadhar number mandatory for the NEET application for this year.

The examination for the NEET 2018 admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses is scheduled to be held on May 6.

The Aadhaar number has been made compulsory for all candidates except those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.

(With Agency Inputs)

