The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:22 pm National

Shouting By Senior Lawyers Will Not Be Tolerated: CJI Dipak Misra Issues Warning Over Ayodhya Case Hearing

On Tuesday, several senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan and Dushyant Dave had made high- pitched arguments in the Ayodhya case, seeking adjournment of the hearing till July 2019 and some of them had even threatened to walk out
Outlook Web Bureau
Shouting By Senior Lawyers Will Not Be Tolerated: CJI Dipak Misra Issues Warning Over Ayodhya Case Hearing
PTI File Photo
Shouting By Senior Lawyers Will Not Be Tolerated: CJI Dipak Misra Issues Warning Over Ayodhya Case Hearing
outlookindia.com
2017-12-08T17:56:46+0530

Some recent incidents of senior lawyers trying to outshout each other and allegedly attempting to browbeat judges during high-profile hearings on Thursday irked the Supreme Court, which said shouting will "not be tolerated at any cost".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which was hearing a legal question whether a Parsi woman loses her religious identity after marrying a man of different religion, was upset over the growing incidents of senior lawyers arguing on a high pitch in cases like the Babri Masjid title suit and the Delhi-Centre disputes.

Advertisement opens in new window

"What happened on Wednesday (in Delhi-Centre case) was atrocious and what happened a day before (in Ayodhya case) was more atrocious," the bench, which also comprised Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said.

On Tuesday, several senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan and Dushyant Dave had made high- pitched arguments in the Ayodhya case seeking adjournment of the hearing till July 2019 and some of them had even threatened to walk out.

In the Delhi-Centre dispute hearing, Dhavan had on Wednesday made some submissions which was not appreciated by the bench.

"Come what may, shouting in the courtroom will not be tolerated at any cost," the CJI observed on Thursday.

"Lawyers are traditionally called ministers of justice. Unfortunately a small group of lawyers think they can raise their voice...Argue with authority and conviction. Raising your voice just shows inadequacy and incompetence," the CJI said, adding that some senior members of the Bar have been indulging in high pitch arguments.

The court said, "when lawyers argue in a manner not in tune with the constitutional language, we will tolerate it but for how long? If the Bar does not regulate itself, we will be compelled to regulate".

Advertisement opens in new window

The court's observations came after senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, who was appearing in the Parsi conversion matter, raised the issue of lawyers shouting in the court.

He said that the tendency of shouting by senior advocates was getting acute and lawyers should must exercise restraint and show respect to the judicial institution.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Sibal Dipak Misra Ayodhya Delhi - New Delhi Ayodhya : Babri Masjid - Ramjanmabhoomi National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 3 Lakh Compensation, A Job To Family Of Muslim Labourer Murdered In Rajasthan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters