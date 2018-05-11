The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:21 am National

Russian National With Expired Visa Dies During Deportation In Delhi

Outlook Web Bureau
Russian National With Expired Visa Dies During Deportation In Delhi
ANI/Twitter
Russian National With Expired Visa Dies During Deportation In Delhi
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A Russian man, whose visa had expired, died on Wednesday night after he was taken to the foreigners' registration office for deportation procedures in Delhi.

Sergey Erin, 44, was detained by the police after reports emerged that he was pelting stones at the public near the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi.

According to the police, Erin was staying in India since January 2017 and his visa had expired in July last year.

Advertisement opens in new window

The police were taking him in the police vehicle when suddenly he became unconscious.

Russian embassy had been informed about the incident and the body of the deceased has been sent for medical examination.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Citizenship, Visa & Residency National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : After A Short Break Tripura CM Biplab Deb Is Back, Says Tagore Returned Nobel Prize In Protest Against British
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters