11 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:59 pm National

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted 6-Week Provisional Bail

Currently, Prasad is on a three-day parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage in Patna tomorrow.
Outlook Web Bureau
RJD president Lalu Prasad was today granted a six-week provisional bail by the Jharkhand High Court on medical ground in the fodder scam cases, his lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

The provisional bail was granted to Prasad by Justice Apresh Kumar Singh.

Currently, Prasad is on a three-day parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage in Patna tomorrow.

He reached Patna last evening after receiving the parole order in Ranchi.

The RJD chief convicted in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam has been in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi since December 23.

(PTI)

