Rihanna Is Now The Official Ambassador Of Barbados

Rihanna truly has learnt the art of juggling- a singer, an actress, a brand head and now an ambassador of an island

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
The Barbados Government Information Office named the nine-time-Grammy-winner as its "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary."

Born in the Caribbean island country, the superstar became one of Barbados' cultural ambassadors in 2008, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry. But now, her new title comes with expanded responsibilities.According to CNN, the 'Work' singer will be responsible for promoting education, tourism, and investment for the island.

 Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said she was 'honoured' to bestow the title on the singer, who has been recognised for raising Barbados' profile and donating to her home country.

Commenting on the same, the singer said, "I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I am ready and excited to take on the responsibility.  I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

ANI

 

Rihanna (Singer)

