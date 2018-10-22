Separatists Call For Shutdown In Srinagar After Civilians Die In Blast

As separatist-called shutdown on Monday against six civilian deaths in an explosion in Kulgam district a day ago, life across the Kashmir Valley has been adversely affected.

With authorities also imposing restrictions in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Maisuma and M.R. Gunj to prevent the shutdown, shops, public transport, businesses and educational institutions remained closed.

Only a skeletal stream of private vehicles were seen on city roads.

The Kashmir University and the Board of School Education in the state have postponed exams scheduled on Monday.

Train services have also been suspended between Baramulla and Bannihal towns.

Six civilians were killed and around 40 others injured when a blast ripped through a gunfight site in Laroo village in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Security forces had killed three Kashmiri militants in Laroo. It was immediately followed by a civilian protest. Just as a large crowd gathered at the encounter site a massive explosion occurred.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called for the valley-wide protest.

Heavy police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployements were made in all sensitive areas, as well as those placed under restrictions.



(IANS)