25 September 2017 Arts & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Roped In To Play Kapil Dev In Film On 1983 World Cup Win

Outlook Web Bureau
Actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in to play the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's next directorial feature.

The film will chronicle India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy.

The movie will reportedly be backed by Phantom films, co-owned by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

With what is being touted as the "biggest sports film", Kabir is venturing into fairly new genre, whose credits include political-drama-thrillers like "New York", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", the most recent "Tubelight", among others.

Apart from this, the filmmaker is also set to helm a web series based on freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army for Amazon Prime Video.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his next, "Padmavati".

PTI

Ranveer Singh Kapil Dev

