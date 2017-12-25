Rajasthan MLA Kirodi Lal Meena was today arrested along with his supporters in Jalore district when he tried entering into a private temple, a senior police official said.
Additional Director General (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said the action was taken after the National People's Party (NPP) leader Kirodi Lal Meena tried to enter a private temple of a community in Sankhwali village, which the community members objected.
"Meena was arrested under CrPc 151 (prevent cognizable offence)," Jalore superintendent of police Vikas Sharma said.
Rajasthan MLA Kirodi Lal Meena And Supporters Arrested For Trying To Enter Private Temple
