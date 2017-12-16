Rajasthan High Court Issues Guidelines To Check Forced Religious Conversion In The State

In a historical decision, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday charted out stringent guidelines for religious conversion through marriage in the state.

In the hearing of a petition on love jihad filed by one Chirag Singhvi, the division bench comprising of Justices Gopalkrishna Vyas and Vineet Mathur issued a ten-point guideline to be followed by those seeking religious conversion.

Additional advocate Shivkumar Vyas informed that one of the guidelines requires the parties seeking conversion through marriage, to approach the District Collector.

"They have set some guidelines, wherein if there is any religious conversion, all necessary documents have to be sent to District Collector, who will then send a notice to their parents. Thereafter, following the set procedure, the District Collector will take the prescribed legal action and then the marriage will take place in compliance with the respective special marriage act," Vyas told ANI.

The guidelines are to be followed until a law in enacted. (ANI)