The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 December 2017 Last Updated at 9:22 am National

Rajasthan High Court Issues Guidelines To Check Forced Religious Conversion In The State

Outlook Web Bureau
Rajasthan High Court Issues Guidelines To Check Forced Religious Conversion In The State
Representative image
Rajasthan High Court Issues Guidelines To Check Forced Religious Conversion In The State
outlookindia.com
2017-12-16T09:23:31+0530

In a historical decision, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday charted out stringent guidelines for religious conversion through marriage in the state.

In the hearing of a petition on love jihad filed by one Chirag Singhvi, the division bench comprising of Justices Gopalkrishna Vyas and Vineet Mathur issued a ten-point guideline to be followed by those seeking religious conversion.

Additional advocate Shivkumar Vyas informed that one of the guidelines requires the parties seeking conversion through marriage, to approach the District Collector.

Advertisement opens in new window

"They have set some guidelines, wherein if there is any religious conversion, all necessary documents have to be sent to District Collector, who will then send a notice to their parents. Thereafter, following the set procedure, the District Collector will take the prescribed legal action and then the marriage will take place in compliance with the respective special marriage act," Vyas told ANI.

The guidelines are to be followed until a law in enacted. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vasundhara Raje Scindia Rajasthan Minority & Religious Marriage National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Prince Harry To Marry Actress Meghan Markle On May 19 Next Year
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters