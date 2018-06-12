Rajasthan Government Schools To Hold Lectures Of Local 'Saints-Mahatmas' As An Extra-Curricular Activity

The government schools in Rajasthan will hold lectures of local 'Saints-Mahatmas' on every third Saturday of the month as an extra-curricular activity, the academic calendar of the School Education department said.

As per the calendar released recently for the session 2018-19, the schools will hold 'Bal Sabhas' on Saturdays.

The calendar has fixed schedule of five Saturdays, including review of issues of national importance or lecture of any great personality or lecture of local 'Saints-Mahatmas' on the third Saturday.

The event can also be held apart from 'Bal Sabhas' during the zero hour after morning prayer, the calendar stated.

The academic calendar for the year 2018-19 has been circulated to all the district education officers in the state by the director of the secondary education department to ensure the activities are implemented in all government schools.

On the first Saturday of the month, biographies of well-renowned persons will be read out to the students, it said.

On the second Saturday, stories on inspiration and moral values will be read out.

On the fourth Saturday, a quiz programme will be held, whereas on the fifth Saturday, plays on moral values will be enacted and patriotic songs will be sung, it said.

(PTI)