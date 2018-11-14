﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rafale Row: Pricing of Jets Can Be Discussed Only If Facts On Deal Come In Public Domain, Says SC

Rafale Row: Pricing of Jets Can Be Discussed Only If Facts On Deal Come In Public Domain, Says SC

The top court also sought the assistance of any Air Force officer on the issue of procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
Rafale Row: Pricing of Jets Can Be Discussed Only If Facts On Deal Come In Public Domain, Says SC
The Dassault Aviation-made Rafale deal was renegotiated during the tenure of French President Franois Hollande.
PTI Photo
Rafale Row: Pricing of Jets Can Be Discussed Only If Facts On Deal Come In Public Domain, Says SC
outlookindia.com
2018-11-14T13:25:45+0530
Related Stories

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said any discussion on pricing of the Rafale fighter jets can only take place if the facts on the deal are allowed to come in the public domain.

"The decision we need to take is whether to bring the fact on pricing in public domain or not," a bench headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, told Attorney General K K Venugopal that without bringing the facts in public domain, there was no question of any debate on pricing.

However, the bench clarified to the attorney general that any discussion on price will be considered if it thinks that it should come in the public domain.

The top court also sought the assistance of any Air Force officer on the issue of procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

"We are dealing with requirements of the Air Force and would like to ask an Air Force officer on the Rafale jet. We want to hear from an Air force officer and not the officials of the Defence Ministry on the issue," the bench said when Venugopal commenced his arguments on behalf of the Centre.

Venugopal told the bench that an Air Force officer would be reaching within a few minutes.

The attorney general in his arguments defended the secrecy clause related to the pricing of Rafale jets saying,"Our adversaries may get advantages if the entire details on the pricing is disclosed."

Refusing to divulge details on the pricing aspect, Venugopal said he would not be able to assist the court further on the pricing issue.

"I decided not to peruse it myself as in a case of any leak, my office would be held responsible," he said.

Venugopal said these matters are for the experts to deal and "we have been saying that even Parliament has not been told about the complete cost of jets".

He said at the exchange rate of November 2016, the cost of a bare fighter jet was 670 crore.

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment.

The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

Venugopal said the earlier jets were not to be loaded with requisite weapon system and the reservation of the government was due to the fact that it did not want to violate the clause of the Inter-Government Agreement and the secrecy clause.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Rafale Deal Supreme Court National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Setback For BJP Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls As MP Harish Chandra Meena joins Congress
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters