Punjab Govt Seek Central Law For Death Penalty For Drug Peddlers

The Punjab government today decided to recommend to the Centre to provide for death penalty for drug peddlers and smugglers.

The decision to make the recommendation to the Centre was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The drug peddling is destroying entire generations and it deserves exemplary punishment, said the Chief Minister.

"My govt has decided to recommend death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug free Punjab," tweeted Singh after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet meeting also reviewed the progress of probes in drug peddling cases and discuss ways and means to curb drug menace.

The Chief Minister had called for the meeting to discuss the issue, particularly in the wake of recent spate of deaths due to drug overdose in the state.

The opposition parties including the AAP and the SAD have been criticizing the 15-month old Captain Amarinder Singh government for allegedly failing to contain the drug menace in the state despite promising to wipe it out before 2017 assembly polls.

