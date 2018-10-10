﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Policeman Cannot Enter Puri's Jagannath Temple With Weapons, Shoes: Supreme Court

Policeman Cannot Enter Puri's Jagannath Temple With Weapons, Shoes: Supreme Court

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2018
Policeman Cannot Enter Puri's Jagannath Temple With Weapons, Shoes: Supreme Court
PTI Photo
Policeman Cannot Enter Puri's Jagannath Temple With Weapons, Shoes: Supreme Court
outlookindia.com
2018-10-10T12:25:00+0530

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting the introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Police & Security Forces Temples National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rafale Deal: Supreme Court Asks Government To Provide Details Of Decision Making Process
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters