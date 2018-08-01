NRC In Assam: Police Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee Over 'Civil War,' 'Bloodbath' Remark

A police complaint has been filed in Assam against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of inciting "hatred and tension" among communities with the intention of derailing the National Register of Citizens update.

The Telegraph reported that the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, filed the complaint against Banerjee on Tuesday for her reported statement against the NRC.

Advertisement opens in new window

The complaint was filed at Naharkatia police station in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh district. An officer of Naharkatia police station said they would refer the complaint to their headquarters in Guwahati, said the report.

Earlier, Banerjee had alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee had told a conclave in New Delhi.

She said that even the names of family members of former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have not been included in the NRC.

The Trinamool Congress also dared the BJP to try implementing NRC in West Bengal and said it can never come to power in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The BJP has the audacity to say that they would implement NRC in Bengal and thinks only they and their supporters would stay in India and rest will have to leave the country," she said.

Asserting that the present situation cannot go on, Banerjee said she would continue voicing her opposition against the ruling party.

She appealed to the all communities to build up a momentum against the decision of the government.

"No one can give us direction. This is not the politics of India. Indian politics is about tolerance," she said.

(With agency inputs)