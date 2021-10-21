Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu Pay Tribute To Officers Who Sacrificed Lives For Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded police forces for their extraordinary efforts in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need.

Modi posted a tweet on the Police Commemoration Day, which is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives while discharging their duties.

The prime minister said, "On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to police personnel who sacrificed their own lives in the line of duty.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I join the nation in remembering the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed while retaliating a Chinese onslaught in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Springs area.

The nation will remain forever indebted to the police personnel and their families, the vice president said.

(With PTI Inputs)