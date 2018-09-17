68 Sculptures To Gold Rings... People Celebrate Modi's Birthday In Unique Ways

Related Stories PM Narendra Modi Turns 68 Today, Greetings Flood Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday on Monday.While the PM will be spending the day at his contituency is Varanasi, and later offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanathan temple, his supporters are sharing their happiness over his birthday in their own unique ways.

Sculptor Sridhar Das of Odisha has carved 68 sculptures of Modi. Using marble powder and plaster of Paris, Das has made 6-inch tall sculptures of the prime minister, completing all the sculptures in 15 days, according to Odisha TV

#Watch: Sculptor Sridhar Das of #Odisha carves 68 sculptures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark latter's 68th birthday on September 17 pic.twitter.com/Pk13L8CgEZ — OTV (@otvnews) September 15, 2018

“Prime Minister Modi is a role model for all classes of the society. He has an exclusive identity not only in India but across the world. He gets respect from everyone for his efforts to bring development,” said Das.

Das, an ardent supporter of the pime minster Last year had also sculpted a Modi statue based on his Make In India speech. Das had even created a red marble statue of the Prime Minister, measuring 1.5 feets, holding a Gita in his hand in 2016.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP are celebrating the prime minister's birthday by gifting gold rings to newborns on Monday, according to NDTV. Tamilsai Soundarajan, BJP state chief, who is also a gynaecologist, gifted the rings to babies born a governemtnt hospital run by Chennai civic body.

Modi will reach Narur village this afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read.

Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister will interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to greet him.

"Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country," Kovind tweeted.

Naidu, who is in Malta, called up Modi to wish him on his birthday, the Vice President Secretariat said.

"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life," said Naidu on Twitter.

Shah hailed Modi's leadership, saying India under him has become synonymous with development and that he has infused energy into every section of society like never before.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished good health and happiness to the prime minister on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always," he said on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)